Vegas Club stabbing in Darien; deputies investigate

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight that led to a stabbing at the Vegas Club on Highway 14 in the Town of Darien.

Deputies were dispatched to the business around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 to investigate a fight. The initial dispatch reported a subject had been stabbed – and another was unconscious.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the stabbing victim was not located. The individual who had been knocked unconscious was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office alerted local emergency rooms to be on the lookout for a potential stabbing victim seeking treatment. around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, officials were notified of a stabbing victim requiring medical attention at a hospital. A deputy spoke with the subject at the hospital – and it was confirmed he had been stabbed at the Vegas Club during the fight.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have direct knowledge of the incident or witnessed the fight, officials urge you to contact the Sheriff’s Office through Walworth County Crime Stoppers.