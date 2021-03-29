Vandal covers BLM, anti-Asian hate messages with paint in Shorewood

Trying to mute a message against hate, a vandal was caught on camera throwing paint on the window of a Shorewood restaurant in an attempt to cover the signs in the windows supporting Black Lives Matter and stopping Asian hate.

Police are looking for the man seen on surveillance putting paint on the outside of the restaurant over signs against racism.

At Cloud Red on Oakland Avenue in Shorewood, messages line the windows of the restaurant, supporting Black and Asian lives -- standing against racism -- but Sunday night, March 28, someone attempted to cover them up.

"Freedom of speech and people have the right to express themselves, and it crosses the line when it hits vandalism," said James Forster.

Shorewood police released the surveillance showing a man walking up to the window around 9:30 p.m., putting paint over the signs.

"I mean, it’s just troublesome," said Rob Spiering. "I know that people are just looking for trouble these days."

The restaurant owners declined to talk on camera, but released a statement to FOX6 News:

"We were disappointed to find the vandalism to our windows this morning. This wasn’t an attack on Cloud Red, but more so an attack against the BLM movement itself and that should be at the forefront. Unfortunately, it’s a sad reminder that hate continues and there is still work to be done. We stand behind the messages in our windows - Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate. We encourage all to stand together and participate in peaceful efforts to end racial injustice and inequality. Anyone with useful information regarding this incident please contact the Shorewood Police Dept directly."

A day later the paint was cleaned up but the criminal act left its mark.

"This wasn't an attack on Cloud Red, but more so an attack against the BLM movement," said Forster. "Unfortunately, it's a reminder that hate continues. You definitely don’t like to see destruction of property where you live, close to home and it’s a shame."

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.