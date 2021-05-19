No matter what the temperature is outside, Valor Aquaponics is all about growing one hundred percent organic, non-GMO vegetable and fish inside
Brian is in Waukesha learning more about aquaponics and the ability to harness nature to grow food.
No matter what the temperature is outside, Valor Aquaponics is all about growing one hundred percent organic, non-GMO vegetables and fish inside. Brian is in Waukesha learning more about aquaponics and the ability to harness nature to grow food.
Through sustainable farming, Valor Aquaponics provides fresh, 100% organic vegetables grown locally from their farm to your table
Brian is in Waukesha with the fish that are essential to the indoor farm’s mission.
About Valor Aquaponics (website)
Aquaponics is the ability to harness nature to grow vegetables and fish organically and sustainably.
When it comes to farming, Valor Aquaponics grows more than just vegetables
Brian is with the owner who is growing fish and plants together in the same system.
Using the graphic, you can see that the fish produce waste that contains ammonia. Nitrifying bactering convert these bacteria into nitrites and nitrates, which is absorbed by the plants as food. In turn, these plants filter and oxygenate the water, which is sent back to the fish, starting the cycle all over again.
No matter what the temperature is outside, Valor Aquaponics is all about growing one hundred percent organic, non-GMO vegetable and fish inside
Brian is in Waukesha learning more about aquaponics and the ability to harness nature to grow food.
For one local farmer, opening an indoor farm started as a dream 10 years ago, and today it’s a reality
From lettuce, tomatoes, herbs to fresh fish Brian is seeing how Valor Aquaponics grows all year long in Waukesha.