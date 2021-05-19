For one local farmer, opening an indoor farm started as a dream 10 years ago

No matter what the temperature is outside, Valor Aquaponics is all about growing one hundred percent organic, non-GMO vegetables and fish inside. Brian is in Waukesha learning more about aquaponics and the ability to harness nature to grow food.

About Valor Aquaponics (website)

Aquaponics is the ability to harness nature to grow vegetables and fish organically and sustainably.

Using the graphic, you can see that the fish produce waste that contains ammonia. Nitrifying bactering convert these bacteria into nitrites and nitrates, which is absorbed by the plants as food. In turn, these plants filter and oxygenate the water, which is sent back to the fish, starting the cycle all over again.