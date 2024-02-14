Valentine's Day at Lakefront Brewery; couples say 'I do'

For many couples, it started with a beer, and the rest is history.

On Valentine's Day, wedding bells are ringing in true Wisconsin fashion.

In front of a crowd of people, Mary Anges Kuehmichel and Clarence Kuehmichel decided to renew their vows on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I never thought it would be possible to love someone more than I did yesterday and I look forward to being deeper tomorrow," Kuehmichel said.

This Valentine’s Day will be a day the couple, as well as others, will remember forever.

It’s a location hard to forget.

"We are going to renew our vows today at Lakefront Brewery," Tom Hagel said.

"I wouldn’t change a thing, and we do it again," said Sherrie Hagel.

Lakefront Brewery

It's all part of Lakefront Brewery’s annual Valentine's Day celebrations. This year, 16 couples chose the brewery as their wedding venue.

For newlyweds Krystal Livingston and Alisa Streets, their love story started with a beer.

"It’s such a great venue, to begin with, great beer, low stress," Streets said.

"This is one of the places where we had one of our first dates," Livingston said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

It's a day when love is in the air.

Whether you have been married for decades, or just hours, the love continues to brew on Valentine's Day.

Reservations for Valentine's Day 2025 at Lakefront Brewery will soon be available.