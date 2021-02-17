Expand / Collapse search

Vaccine shortage prompts Washington Ozaukee county to change process

The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department has removed the public COVID-19 vaccination registration link due to vaccine shortages. 

The health department says their staff will be scheduling vaccine appointments for residents who are ages 65+ who DO NOT have access to a computer or the internet/email over the next several weeks.

Once they have gotten through their list of over 1,000 referrals and received enough vaccines to hold full clinics, they will reopen registration.

Based on vaccine availability, WOPHD will hold weekly clinics for residents who do not have access to a computer or the internet/email.

At this time, they will not take call-in or email requests for vaccine registration.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information Hotline: 262-365-5878 

Weekly Vaccine Allocation (first doses)

  • ​February 8 - 200
  • February 15 - 200

