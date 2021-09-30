Vaccine mandate: Milwaukee County workers must show proof by Oct. 1

Milwaukee County employees have until Friday, Oct. 1 to comply with the new vaccine mandate.

The order would require workers to submit proof of vaccination – or a completed medical or religious exemption form – no later than Oct. 1. The policy would not immediately apply to unionized county employees, which are deputies and firefighters.

The vaccination requirement, or approved accommodation, would become a condition of employment for any current and future job openings – excluding jobs with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Those who do not comply with the requirement could face a number of consequences:

Unable to get voluntary overtime

Possible suspension without pay for up to 10 days

Possible impact on decision making about promotions, raises

County health care plan $20 surcharge starting in 2022

Termination

Consequences aside, the county will offer workers incentives to get the vaccine.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee County will offer employees who get vaccinated:

Up to 8 hours extra paid time off

$50 bonus

$25 bonus for encouraging another worker to get vaccinated.