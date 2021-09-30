Vaccine mandate: Milwaukee County workers must show proof by Oct. 1
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County employees have until Friday, Oct. 1 to comply with the new vaccine mandate.
The order would require workers to submit proof of vaccination – or a completed medical or religious exemption form – no later than Oct. 1. The policy would not immediately apply to unionized county employees, which are deputies and firefighters.
The vaccination requirement, or approved accommodation, would become a condition of employment for any current and future job openings – excluding jobs with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
Those who do not comply with the requirement could face a number of consequences:
- Unable to get voluntary overtime
- Possible suspension without pay for up to 10 days
- Possible impact on decision making about promotions, raises
- County health care plan $20 surcharge starting in 2022
- Termination
Consequences aside, the county will offer workers incentives to get the vaccine.
Milwaukee County will offer employees who get vaccinated:
- Up to 8 hours extra paid time off
- $50 bonus
- $25 bonus for encouraging another worker to get vaccinated.
