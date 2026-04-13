Vacant Milwaukee grocery store faces new dumping, graffiti issues

The Brief Neighbors say new graffiti and trash returned to the vacant grocery store at 35th and North. The City of Milwaukee issued another cleanup order and warned of possible fines. Residents say they want a new business to replace the former grocery store.



New problems are piling up at the site of a former grocery store near 35th and North.

What we know:

Last month, FOX6 News reported illegal dumping at the vacant property. Since then, the City of Milwaukee ordered the property owner to clean up the site.

Neighbors say the large piles of mattresses, furniture and garbage bags are now gone — but new issues have surfaced.

What they're saying:

"It’s been, what can I say? A dump site," said Tina Cameron, who lives nearby. "People just pull up, drop stuff off over there. Just been a whole mess since they shut it down."

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Neighbors say new graffiti has appeared on the building and new trash is piling up behind the former grocery store.

"It’s just garbage daily," said Trinette Taylor, who works nearby.

The backstory:

The former Pick ’n Save closed in July 2025, and neighbors say the building has sat empty ever since.

In March, FOX6 News first showed viewers piles of garbage around the building after a viewer reported concerns. The city then issued an order to the property owner to clean up the property.

Weeks later, neighbors say the major trash piles are gone, but graffiti now covers parts of the building and new trash has appeared behind it. They say the closure created additional problems for the neighborhood.

"It created a food desert and a dump now," said Jeff Sessions, who works nearby. "It makes the whole neighborhood look like garbage, like nobody’s taking care of anything around here."

"It just makes me sad because it’s supposed to be a place that’s upkept," Taylor said.

Dig deeper:

The City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services has now issued another order, requiring the property owner to remove the graffiti or face fines.

"I hope they clean it up really good and that another store gets it," Taylor said.

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Neighbors say they want to see a new business move in and for the problems to end.

"We want nice stuff. We want stuff to look presentable," Cameron said.

Records show the property owners are based in California. FOX6 News was unable to reach them for comment.

The new order gives them until next Monday to remove the graffiti.

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