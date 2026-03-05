Illegal dumping plagues closed Milwaukee Pick 'n Save

The Brief Since closing in July 2025, the former Pick 'n Save parking lot at 35th and North has become a major site for trash, furniture, and tires. Local property managers have reported the "eyesore" to city officials, citing concerns over plummeting property aesthetics and potential pest infestations. The Department of Neighborhood Services was unaware of the issue until now.



Neighbors say since the Milwaukee Pick 'n Save at 35th and North closed in 2025, the parking lot has been filling up, but not with cars or people. It has been attracting illegal dumpers.

Trash piling up

What we know:

There are old mattresses and furniture in the parking lot. There are piles of garbage at the entrance of the old grocery store. Behind the building, there are tires, more mattresses and more trash.

The Pick 'n Save stores closed in July 2025. Since then, the building has sat empty.

FOX6 News was contacted by a man who manages senior and family housing in the area. He said in the last couple of months, he has noticed the stile turn into a place for illegal dumping. The man said he was so fed up, he called the office of Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper about the problem. The man said the whole site is an eyesore, and something needs to change.

Change sought

What they're saying:

"As the snow melts, it’s full of garbage. People are dumping furniture on it, tires," said Jeffrey Sessions, who manages nearby property. "If you drive around it, it’s garbage everywhere. It’s unsightly for the neighborhood, and it’s probably going to create rats and mice problems."

FOX6 News reached out to the Department of Neighborhood Services. Officials said the dumping has not been reported. They said the department's commercial team will now be made aware of the issue.

"It makes the whole neighborhood look like garbage, like nobody’s taking care of anything around here," Sessions said. "It’s a detriment, it’s unsightly, and it needs to be addressed."

Illegal dumpers could face fines

Dig deeper:

If the dumpers are caught on camera, they could face fines.

The owner of the property may also be ordered to clean it up.

