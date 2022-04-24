Vacant home fire in Racine, intentionally set: officials

article

Fire crews were called to a duplex fire around 2:40 a.m. Sunday after a passerby noticed the flames.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the second floor that extended into the attic space. Although the property was reported to be vacant, firefighters simultaneously attacked the fire and conducted primary and secondary searches to ensure the building was clear of occupants.

No civilians were found and no injuries were reported due to this fire.

Fire investigation evidence indicates this fire was intentionally set.

The assessed damage was around $40,000 as the building had no contents.

If you have information about the cause of this fire, please call Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau 262-635-7915 to speak with a fire investigator.