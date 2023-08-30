UWM shuttle rollover crash; driver suffered medical issue

article

Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash involving a UWM B.O.S.S. shuttle near Locust and Oakland shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, Aug. 30.

Officials say the shuttle driver suffered a medical issue. The shuttle collided with two parked cars and flipped on its side.

The shuttle driver sustained minor injuries in the crash -- and nobody else was injured.

Rollover crash of UW-Milwaukee shuttle

The shuttle had nobody else on board.