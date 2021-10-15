Expand / Collapse search

UWM supply drive helps MPS schools

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
UWM supply drive for MPS schools

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee Public Schools benefited Friday, Oct. 15 from a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee drive.

Members of UWM's African Diaspora Council delivered vanloads of school supplies to principals Hopkins-Lloyd Community and Lafollette Elementary schools.

The council, made up of African-American faculty and staff members at the university, has organized the drive for the past five years.

"We don't just give backpacks, we give supplies and we are hoping that the supplies that we provide to the school will carry the school throughout the entire academic year and so far we have been successful in doing that," said Brenda Cullin, the council's co-chair.

Aside from school supplies, pandemic needs such as masks and cleaning supplies were also donated.

