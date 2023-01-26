The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Thursday, Jan. 26 celebrated a significant construction milestone when the highest beam was lifted into place atop the new chemistry building.

The new building will serve as a gateway to the STEM departments at UWM and help faculty and staff to better prepare students interested in careers in fast-growing fields in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

UWM chemistry building project reaches construction milestone

Nearly 5,000 students take chemistry and biochemistry classes each year.