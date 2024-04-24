UWM attempted armed robbery, suspect taken into custody

article

A suspect is in custody after an attempted armed robbery on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, police said Wednesday.

It happened on Downer Avenue south of Hartford Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said the male suspect – who was armed with a lamp – left the area on foot after the robbery attempt.

It is unclear where the suspect was taken into custody or what the suspect was trying to take.

The UWM Police Department reminds everyone to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious behavior to police. The UWM Police Department non-emergency line – 414-229-4627 – is answered 24 hours a day.

UWM staff, students, and faculty are urged to download the Rave Guardian App to receive UWM Emergency Alerts and access other personal safety features on the app. Students and employees are automatically signed up to receive safety alerts via email and text.