UWM Alumni House sold for $1.8M, to be used as private residence

The UW System Board of Regents announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6 that a former private residence, recently known as the UWM Alumni House, has been sold to a Milwaukee businessman, Andy Nunemaker, for $1.8 million.

A news release says Nunemaker intends to renovate and restore the property for use again as a private residence. UWM will retain an easement on the property to allow freshwater intake from Lake Michigan for cooling at the UWM campus. The property is also subject to a conservation easement held by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The UWM Alumni House, located at 3230 E. Kenwood Blvd. in Milwaukee, was built in 1923 as the private residence of Myron T. and Gertrude MacLaren. The house is over 18,000 square feet and features extraordinary materials and craftsmanship, including its unusual exterior façade made of brown Plymouth stone.

The house was a private residence until 1949 when it was acquired by the Board of Regents of Normal Schools (also known as the Milwaukee State Teacher’s College) for use as a women’s residence hall. In 1956, the college was merged into the newly created UW-Milwaukee and the house became owned by UWM.

In 2020, as part of a space optimization initiative, UWM determined that the Alumni House was no longer a cost-effective space for institutional and academic purposes and that selling the property would have a number of benefits for the public:

Reducing operations and maintenance costs for UWM

Returning the property to the City of Milwaukee tax rolls

Allowing an extraordinary historic property to be renovated and restored to its maximum potential

Proceeds from the sale will first be used to retire state debt on the property from a previous roof project. The remainder will be retained by UWM to address capital and IT infrastructure needs at UWM’s main campus.