Miniature horse at UW-Whitewater, police capture safely

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Miniature horse found on campus (Credit: UW-Whitewater Police)

WHITEWATER, Wis - University of Wisconsin-Whitewater police captured a miniature horse that got loose on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5.  

Severus, the mini horse, apparently had so much fun on campus he didn't want to go home. The horse ran a lengthy tour around campus and was later caught with help of campus staff from UWW Health and Counseling, UWW Student Activities and Involvement, and other helpful citizens.

After being safety caught, Severus was loaded into his trailer to head home.