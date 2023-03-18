UW System tuition, fee increase plan released for 2023-24

article

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman on Friday, March 17 detailed his plan for a tuition and fee increase for the 2023-24 academic year.

Rothman earlier this month outlined the average 5% increase in resident undergraduate tuition and fees before the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities.

The exact increase would vary at each of the 13 UW System universities under the plan. Overall, the increase in cost of attendance for resident undergraduates would average 4.2% across the UW System – when room and board is included.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In addition to base tuition adjustments for residents, a news release said certain high-cost programs at some universities would also increase, as would tuition for graduate and non-resident undergraduate students.

A UW System affordability review in August found that a UW System education is affordable for most students – including in comparison to national averages, peers, and other Midwestern universities.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

IMAGE

Rothman said he made the announcement now so that students and families will have adequate notice of the potential increase. The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet at UW-Stout on March 30 and March 31 to consider his proposal.

The proposed resident undergraduate tuition and fees for each university in 2023-24 are:

UW-Eau Claire: $9,137

UW-Green Bay: $8,342

UW-La Crosse: $9,477

UW-Madison: $11,215

UW-Milwaukee: $10,020

UW Oshkosh: $8,258

UW-Parkside: $7,855

UW-Platteville: $8,096

UW-River Falls: $8,425

UW-Stevens Point: $8,674

UW-Stout: $8,888

UW-Superior: $8,487

UW-Whitewater: $8,044

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Statement from Rothman:

"We are an incredible value compared to our peers, and we know that an investment in higher education pays off in the long run with higher earnings and more career mobility.

"The strength of the UW System rests in the quality of education it provides to its students, and that is done through sound investment.

"It is unsustainable to continue a decade-long tuition freeze, even as costs have increased and inflation has accelerated.

"This modest tuition increase will help our universities continue to provide students with a world-class education, produce the talent that makes Wisconsin’s workforce succeed, and spark innovation and vitality in our communities."