UW System to offer tuition credit for working vaccination sites

Calling all nursing and pharmacy students: A $500 tuition credit is being offered to eligible students in nursing or pharmacy programs within the University of Wisconsin System who work at COVID-19 vaccination sites, they announced Friday.

The credit builds upon the existing incentives for UW System

nursing and health care students to work in hospitals and other health care settings during the winter break through Feb. 1, and for nursing and pharmacy students to work on National Guard

COVID-19 mobile vaccination teams, a release said.

"UW nursing and pharmacy students are needed on the front lines of vaccination activities throughout Wisconsin," UW System President Tommy Thompson said. "This $500 tuition credit will assist our students in serving in clinical, campus, Tribal, and other community settings. UW nursing and pharmacy students exemplify the new Wisconsin Idea – where there’s a challenge, the UW System is part of the solution."

Students will earn real-time experience and a $500 tuition credit to help administer vaccines that combat COVID-19.

A $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the Spring 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between January 1, 2021, and March 31, 2021.

Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a Faculty Supervisor if not currently licensed.

To be eligible for the tuition credit, students must present a letter verifying the hours worked to their campus financial aid office by no later than March 31, 2021. Students who qualify will receive a $500 tuition credit at the end of the Spring 2021 semester.

Students may receive only one $500 tuition vaccination credit regardless of the number of hours worked beyond the 16-hour minimum or type of setting, including National Guard mobile vaccination teams.

Students interested in the credit are encouraged to contact their dean’s office.