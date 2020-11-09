UW System to lead massive surge testing effort for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin (UW) System campuses, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will serve as “surge testing” sites for a new rapid-results COVID-19 test available to members of the community.

Where do I go to get tested?

Milwaukee students: The UWM Student Union Ballroom, with confirmatory PCR tests done at Norris Health Center. Register for a test here. Students living in UWM residence halls must get tested every two weeks. Testing is not mandatory for students living off campus, but is highly encouraged.

Washington County students: Rapid-results testing at your campus (see below for dates and instructions) or get a take-home test by calling 262-335-5201.

Waukesha students: Rapid-results testing at your campus (see below for dates and instructions) or get a take-home test by calling 262-521-5040.

UWM employees: Rapid-results testing at your campus (see below for dates and instructions). Bi-weekly testing is required for essential employees. Testing is not required for other employees, but is highly encouraged.

Community members: Rapid-results testing at any UWM campus (see below for dates and instructions).

Rapid-Results Testing

Locations

UWM has three rapid-results testing sites:

Wisconsin Room of the UWM Student Union in Milwaukee

UWM at Waukesha Field House

UWM at Washington County gymnasium

CLICK HERE for a look at dates and hours.

Registration

Participants must register in advance at www.doineedacovid19test.com. There will be no walk-in appointments. Appointments have been spaced out to help maintain social distancing.