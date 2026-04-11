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The Brief A UW-Madison lab employee was arrested for recklessly endangering safety. Police said an "unknown odor" was reported coming from a research lab office. Evidence later tested positive for "the presence of a chemical."



A University of Wisconsin-Madison research lab employee was arrested for recklessly endangering safety after an investigation into a chemical incident on campus.

What we know:

UW-Madison police officers and the Madison Fire Department Hazardous Incident Team were called to a campus research lab on Tuesday. An "unknown odor" was coming from items in an office.

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Police collected evidence that later tested positive for "the presence of a chemical." On Friday night, after an investigation and confession, police arrested a lab employee.

That employee, who university police publicly identified as 41-year-old Makoto Kurdoda, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

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The incident appears to be isolated, police said, and there is no known threat to public safety.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what the chemical was. Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.