UW-Madison research lab chemical investigation, employee arrested
MILWAUKEE - A University of Wisconsin-Madison research lab employee was arrested for recklessly endangering safety after an investigation into a chemical incident on campus.
What we know:
UW-Madison police officers and the Madison Fire Department Hazardous Incident Team were called to a campus research lab on Tuesday. An "unknown odor" was coming from items in an office.
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Police collected evidence that later tested positive for "the presence of a chemical." On Friday night, after an investigation and confession, police arrested a lab employee.
That employee, who university police publicly identified as 41-year-old Makoto Kurdoda, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
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The incident appears to be isolated, police said, and there is no known threat to public safety.
What we don't know:
It's not clear what the chemical was. Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.
The Source: The UW-Madison Police Department released information about the arrest.