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UW-Madison research lab chemical investigation, employee arrested

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Published  April 11, 2026 3:29pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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University of Wisconsin-Madison

The Brief

    • A UW-Madison lab employee was arrested for recklessly endangering safety.
    • Police said an "unknown odor" was reported coming from a research lab office.
    • Evidence later tested positive for "the presence of a chemical."

MILWAUKEE - A University of Wisconsin-Madison research lab employee was arrested for recklessly endangering safety after an investigation into a chemical incident on campus.

What we know:

UW-Madison police officers and the Madison Fire Department Hazardous Incident Team were called to a campus research lab on Tuesday. An "unknown odor" was coming from items in an office.

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Police collected evidence that later tested positive for "the presence of a chemical." On Friday night, after an investigation and confession, police arrested a lab employee.

That employee, who university police publicly identified as 41-year-old Makoto Kurdoda, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 

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The incident appears to be isolated, police said, and there is no known threat to public safety.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what the chemical was. Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

The Source: The UW-Madison Police Department released information about the arrest.

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