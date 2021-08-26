Expand / Collapse search

UW Health phone scam reported

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - UW Health on Thursday, Aug. 26 shared information related to reports of scam phone calls made using a UW Health phone number.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, UW Health said it was notified that people were receiving calls in the Milwaukee and Oklahoma areas from the number. A caller asked for personal information, insurance information and Medicare information.

UW Health said it would never call and ask for personal information over the phone. Anyone who gets an unexpected call from a supposed company or agency asking for information is reminded to hang up and call the number that that organization has online or on materials such as a statement, to confirm the request for information is genuine.

Anyone who feels they have been the victim of such a call should contact local law enforcement.

