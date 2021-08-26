UW Health phone scam reported

article

UW Health on Thursday, Aug. 26 shared information related to reports of scam phone calls made using a UW Health phone number.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, UW Health said it was notified that people were receiving calls in the Milwaukee and Oklahoma areas from the number. A caller asked for personal information, insurance information and Medicare information.

UW Health said it would never call and ask for personal information over the phone. Anyone who gets an unexpected call from a supposed company or agency asking for information is reminded to hang up and call the number that that organization has online or on materials such as a statement, to confirm the request for information is genuine.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone who feels they have been the victim of such a call should contact local law enforcement.