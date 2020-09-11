UW, Concordia deal with COVID-19 cases; adjust in dorms

Ten cases are being reported within the Concordia University community with one student isolated here in a dedicated COVID room. Unfortunately, this isn't the only university reporting recent positive cases, over at UW-Madison two entire dorms are in quarantine.

Cries for help, seemingly a sign of the times as students in two residence halls are in isolation for two weeks.

After more than 20% of students testing positive for the virus, in-person instruction is suspended until Sept. 25.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Same virus, but a different scene at Concordia University. Two of the 10 people infected with COVID-19 are students in the residence halls. One went home immediately to isolate and the other is self-isolating in a dedicated COVID room. The person will receive continuous check-ins from the health center, food services, mental wellness and even be set up to have private walks and outdoor time as well.

The rest of the students living on campus halls are being asked to behave in a family system or pod system in their suites and floors.

"That helps too, in the even if we get a positive case then we have to do what is called contact tracing we have to talk with that case and who have all been their close contacts and notify their close contacts and get them in quarantine," Dr. Ernest Stremski said.

As the cases in Ozaukee County show an increasing trajectory, the school is attributing keeping the numbers low to the daily screening, testing and tracing protocol.

"It's all been about flexibility and helping people think differently about how we can do life not normally in this new normal in a way that still connects us and moves forward and has that premium on life health and wellness," Gretchen Jameson said.

Concordia University

UW-Milwaukee also being cautious as its cases remain low and trying to curb the spread and student parties.

They strongly discourage in-person social gatherings with others who are not members of the same household if social distancing cannot be maintained and face coverings cannot be worn.

Warning police may intervene with social gatherings if they become too large.

Both schools encourage following health and safety guidelines.