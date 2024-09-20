Utility scam targets We Energies customers; PayPal not payment option

article

The Brief Scammers are taking advantage of We Energies customers. The newest scam makes it appear you can use PayPal to pay your utility bill. We Energies is now working with PayPal to have this fake account removed.



We Energies is alerting customers to a new scam that makes it appear you can use PayPal to pay your utility bill.

In a news release, officials stressed this is a scam. They say PayPal is not an authorized payment option for We Energies.

We Energies officials said some customers have alerted them. Those customers believed it was legitimate and lost money to the scammers.

We Energies is now working with PayPal to have this fake account removed. Any customer who made a payment using PayPal should file a fraud complaint with PayPal.

Customers can pay for their utility bill numerous ways, including online and through the We Energies app.