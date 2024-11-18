USS Beloit; Naval warship commissioning in Milwaukee set for Nov. 23
MILWAUKEE - The newest naval warship is now docked in Milwaukee. The USS Beloit will be commissioned on Saturday, Nov. 23.
It is the first time a ship has been named after Beloit. It honors the contributions of those at the Fairbanks Morse Plant, which is located in Beloit, have made to the U.S. Navy.
The plant is known for building engines that power many of the Navy's ships and submarines.
After being commissioned on Saturday, the USS Beloit will travel to its homeport assignment – a naval station in Jacksonville, Florida.