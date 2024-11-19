USS Beloit; Naval warship commissioning in Milwaukee this weekend

The Brief The newest naval warship, now docked in Milwaukee, will be commissioned on Saturday, Nov. 23. The USS Beloit is the newest warship of the U.S. Navy, and it’s sitting in Milwaukee, at 378-feet long in Veterans Park. The USS Beloit will sail to its homeport assignment, a naval station in Jacksonville, Fla.



A new U.S. Navy warship from a once-troubled fleet is set to be commissioned this week in Milwaukee.

The USS Beloit is the newest warship of the U.S. Navy, and it’s sitting in Milwaukee, at 378-feet long in Veterans Park.

"It’s great, it's beautiful, it’s history," said Linda Gilbert of Beloit.

Retired U.S. Navy Reserve Vice Admiral Dirk Debbink is leading the committee for the USS Beloit. The littoral combat warship made in Wisconsin is one of the most advanced ships in the world with an expensive past.

"This is the last time we will likely ever see this ship in the Great Lakes after she’s commissioned," Debbink said.

He believes it'll have a different fate than the $750 million USS Milwaukee. The ship was decommissioned in 2023 after only eight years. It was the ninth littoral warship to be pulled from active service.

"I think this ship is a fully capable ship and I don’t think it will have the problems the Milwaukee had," Debbink said. "A lot of those were engineering plant issues, and they definitely resolved those."

Debbink said there have been significant upgrades to weapons and combat systems.

"Marinette Marine and the Navy learned from these earlier ships and included a lot of ship alterations and improvements in these later ships," Debbink said.

While littoral combat ships have a history of failure, people touring on Tuesday said they have hope that this ship will have a more lasting impact.

"With what their mission is and what they described to us, I believe it serves a vital purpose, so, I hope that we would get our money’s worth out of it," said Navy veteran David Morrow.

"I would think that the ship will serve its time," said Navy veteran Greg Stamatelakys. "And if it is going to mothballs it will be ready and able to go back out."

The USS Beloit will be commissioned on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Thousands are expected to attend the ceremony as the ship leaves Veterans Park, heading to its home port at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Fla.