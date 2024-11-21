USS Beloit first look; naval warship to be commissioned in Milwaukee

The Brief A new naval warship will be commissioned in Milwaukee. The littoral combat ship (LCS) is roughly 380 feet long – and will house 88 crew members. The commissioning is set for Saturday, Nov. 23 at Veterans Park.



A new naval warship will be commissioned in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 23 – and FOX6 News got a first-hand look inside the future USS Beloit.

The littoral combat ship (LCS) is roughly 380 feet long – and will house 88 crew members. Ships of this kind are made up in Marinette, Wisconsin. They cost roughly $500 million to build.

This is the first naval ship to be named after the Wisconsin city, Beloit.

Once it is commissioned, the USS Beloit will call Jacksonville, Florida its home port.

The ship's commission is set for Saturday, Nov. 23 at Milwaukee's Veterans Park.