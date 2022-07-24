USPS jobs: Wisconsin 'Hiring Galas' to be held weekly
The U.S. Postal Service will use Wisconsin post offices as job information centers during statewide "Hiring Galas" starting Wednesday, July 27.
In a news release, USPS said it is seeking people interested in seasonal, part-time or full-time work.
The hiring events will be at more than 860 post offices (with customer access) in the state. Each will be held from noon to 3 p.m.
Future dates for the statewide Hiring Galas are:
- Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Thursday, Aug. 11
- Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Tuesday, Aug. 23
Job information will be provided for what USPS called "pre-career entry points," including:
- City carrier assistant, $18.92/hour
- Rural carrier associate, $19.06/hour
- Assistant rural carrier, $19.06/hour
- Postal support employee, $18.69/hour
- Mail handler associate, $17.32/hour
- Sales and services/distribution associate, $18.69/hour
Starting wages for tractor-trailer operators, USPS said, have increased to $28.70/hour, USPS said.