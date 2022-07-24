USPS jobs: Wisconsin 'Hiring Galas' to be held weekly

article

The U.S. Postal Service will use Wisconsin post offices as job information centers during statewide "Hiring Galas" starting Wednesday, July 27.

In a news release, USPS said it is seeking people interested in seasonal, part-time or full-time work.

The hiring events will be at more than 860 post offices (with customer access) in the state. Each will be held from noon to 3 p.m.

Future dates for the statewide Hiring Galas are:

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Thursday, Aug. 11

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Job information will be provided for what USPS called "pre-career entry points," including:

City carrier assistant, $18.92/hour

Rural carrier associate, $19.06/hour

Assistant rural carrier, $19.06/hour

Postal support employee, $18.69/hour

Mail handler associate, $17.32/hour

Sales and services/distribution associate, $18.69/hour

Starting wages for tractor-trailer operators, USPS said, have increased to $28.70/hour, USPS said.