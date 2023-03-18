USPS job hiring event; pay starts at $18.92/hour

The United States Postal Service is holding a job fair to look for more clerks and mail carriers in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 18.

USPS is seeking to fill job vacancies as soon as possible. A job with the Postal Service can provide a lifelong career, competitive wages and benefits, and many advancement opportunities.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

People seeking full-time or part-time employment, a new career path, or a first job can attend the upcoming job fair at the Western Post Office located at 5521 W. Center St. This job fair will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. All job fairs are open to anyone interested in a Postal career.

According to USPS, the starting pay varies depending on the job.

Starting Pay:

Rural Carrier Assistant, $19.50 per hour

City Carrier Assistant, $18.92 per hour

Postal Support Employee, $20.05 per hour

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

