USPS job hiring event; pay starts at $18.92/hour
MILWAUKEE - The United States Postal Service is holding a job fair to look for more clerks and mail carriers in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 18.
USPS is seeking to fill job vacancies as soon as possible. A job with the Postal Service can provide a lifelong career, competitive wages and benefits, and many advancement opportunities.
People seeking full-time or part-time employment, a new career path, or a first job can attend the upcoming job fair at the Western Post Office located at 5521 W. Center St. This job fair will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No appointment is necessary. All job fairs are open to anyone interested in a Postal career.
According to USPS, the starting pay varies depending on the job.
Starting Pay:
- Rural Carrier Assistant, $19.50 per hour
- City Carrier Assistant, $18.92 per hour
- Postal Support Employee, $20.05 per hour
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.