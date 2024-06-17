Expand / Collapse search

UScellular Connection stage lineup for July 4-6, 2024

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  July 1, 2024 10:40am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Welcome to the UScellular Connection Stage this week!

It’s Summerfest 2024 and that means music, food and fun! There are lots of great artists coming to the UScellular Connection Stage with FOX6 this week. Stop by and enjoy!

  • July 4 – Brian Kelley, Conner Smith, Abby Anderson, Dylan Marlowe, Timothy Wayne
  • July 5 – Lil Tecca, tana, DC the Don
  • July 6 – Chase Rice, Ashland Craft, Seaforth, John Morgan

We’ll see you at the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest.
 