UScellular Connection stage lineup for July 4-6, 2024
article
MILWAUKEE - Welcome to the UScellular Connection Stage this week!
It’s Summerfest 2024 and that means music, food and fun! There are lots of great artists coming to the UScellular Connection Stage with FOX6 this week. Stop by and enjoy!
- July 4 – Brian Kelley, Conner Smith, Abby Anderson, Dylan Marlowe, Timothy Wayne
- July 5 – Lil Tecca, tana, DC the Don
- July 6 – Chase Rice, Ashland Craft, Seaforth, John Morgan
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
We’ll see you at the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest.