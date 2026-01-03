Venezuelans in Wisconsin react to US strikes, Maduro's capture

The Brief The U.S. struck Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday. For Venezuelans living in Wisconsin, it brought both excitement and anxiety. Those who spoke to FOX6 are curious to see what's to come for the country.



What they're saying:

Francisco Mohamed said watching explosions and smoke fill Caracas, along with the capture of Maduro and his wife, brought relief he did not think he'd live to see.

"We have been waiting for this day since a very long, long time ago," said Mohammed, who owns Arepanitas in Waukesha. "I realized that actually we are going to be free soon."

Mohamed said he migrated to the U.S. more than 11 years ago – fleeing the food shortages, economic collapse, poverty and instability of Venezuela.

Francisco Mohamed

"I think what we are starting to see is very promising. We need to be very smart about the next steps that will be taken so that we don't repeat the same mistakes," said Mohamed.

While Mohamed celebrates what he sees as a victory for his country, Karla Castro said she feels uncertain. The Venezuelan migrant came to the U.S. to seek asylum status.

"This gives us hope that we will finally start seeing some direct change to all these issues in the country," she said, adding that she woke up with mixed emotions. "It's great news, but now many of us wonder what that could mean and what will now come next."

Castro said part of her welcomes what took place Saturday, while part of her questions what it means for herself, her family and her friends knowing the Trump administration's focus on deportations.

Karla Castro

"There have been some very aggressive policies regarding the whole issue of immigration, policies that may be necessary, but they do cause fear," she said.

Mohamed and Castro said they grew up under the 27-year dictatorship in Venezuela and are curious to see what's to come for the country and its next leader – whoever that may be.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated some quotes from Spanish into English.

