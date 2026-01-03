The Brief The U.S. carried out a large-scale strike in Venezuela early Saturday. President Trump said the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, had been captured. Members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation released statements.



The U.S. carried out a large-scale strike in Venezuela early Saturday. President Donald Trump said the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife Cilia Flores had been captured and flown out of the country.

The backstory:

Attorney General Pam Bondi later said that Maduro and Flores would face charges in the U.S. after an indictment in New York.

Explosions and low-flying aircraft were reported Saturday across Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, with power outages in parts of the city. Maduro’s fall was the culmination of months of stepped-up U.S. pressure on various fronts.

Wisconsin reaction

What they're saying:

Members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation released statements Saturday following the strike and Maduro's capture. The following are listed in the order in which they were released.

U.S. Dep. Derrick Van Orden (Republican, 3rd District):

"This operation sends a clear message to America’s adversaries: harming U.S. citizens carries consequences.

"Nicolás Maduro operated as a narco-terrorist under the false cover of political authority. His criminal network helped fuel the drug trafficking that has killed thousands of Americans. He is now detained and no longer in a position to threaten American lives.

"President Trump’s decisive leadership made this possible. His administration has made it clear that America will no longer tolerate narco-terrorists who profit from the deaths of our citizens."

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (Republican, 7th District):

"Nicolas Maduro was the leader of a designated terrorist narco-cartel responsible for the deaths of countless Americans, and he will now face justice for his crimes.

"I commend President Trump and the brave U.S. personnel who carried out this efficient and effective operation."

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (Republican, 1st District):

"Nicolas Maduro is a narcoterrorist, indicted on drug trafficking charges. He contributed to the overdose deaths of thousands of Americans each year.

"He will now face justice for his crimes and the suffering he caused so many American families."

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (Democrat, 2nd District):

"Trump continues to ignore the US Constitution and lie to Congress and the American people. Bombing and occupying Venezuela is an illegal act of war against a sovereign nation.

"Only Congress has the ability to declare war, but Speaker Johnson and the Republican majorities in the House and Senate have rolled over and gave up our Article One powers.

"Secretaries Rubio and Hegseth told Members of Congress their illegal attacks on boats was not about regime change, but capturing a sitting leader is the literal definition of regime change. Trump and his band of misfits seem to have no endgame to this potential quagmire."

U.S. Rep. Tony Wied (Republican, 8th District):

"President Trump successfully extradited and indicted dictator and accused narcoterrorist without a single American casualty. A decisive operation that made clear: if you traffic drugs into our country there will be consequences. Nicolas Maduro will now face justice for his crimes."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Democrat):

"After months of carrying out illegal strikes in the Caribbean, President Trump’s unauthorized military attack on Venezuela to arrest Maduro and take control of a sovereign nation puts American troops in harm’s way with no transparency, justification, or clear path forward.

"I’m committed to stopping the flow of illegal drugs and standing up to illegitimate dictators like Maduro, but President Trump has made a unilateral decision to initiate regime change, deploy American troops on the ground, and seemingly take control of Venezuela, all without congressional approval.

"The President does not have the unilateral authority to invade foreign countries, oust their governments, and seize their resources. Under the Constitution, the power to go to war lies with the people's branch. It's time for Republicans and Democrats in Congress to reassert our constitutional role in authorizing military force when needed and holding President Trump accountable before the United States is engaged in another war the American people did not choose."

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (Republican, 5th District):

"Today, the United States captured and indicted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a narco-terrorist whose actions have killed Americans and threatened our national security.

"Maduro did not simply illegitimately rule Venezuela. He led a regime that orchestrated drug trafficking, protected the cartels, and encouraged the flow of illegal drugs and violence into the United States.

"President Trump’s decisive action sends a clear message to the world. The United States will defend itself against foreign regimes that profit from drug trafficking and the actions of dangerous cartels targeting our nation. No individual, no matter how powerful, is above the law when Americans have been harmed by narco-terrorism.

"As President Trump confirmed, through this operation, the U.S. government removed Maduro from power. His indictment and transfer to federal court in New York is a crucial step toward justice.

"I commend President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the U.S. military and law enforcement officials who carried out this operation with strength and resolve. Protecting American lives comes first, and today’s action makes that unmistakably clear."

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (Democrat, 4th District):

"Beginning with deadly and unjustified boat attacks, the President has now recklessly escalated to military action, endangering American lives without any legitimate national security rationale.

"Trump's justification for this aggression continues to be lacking. If he was truly concerned about drug trafficking, he wouldn't have pardoned a drug trafficker who helped bring thousands of pounds of cocaine into the United States. The other rationale he has offered relates to private property rights, which is even more troubling.

"And I am deeply troubled by the President again skirting Congress, this time to invade and now attempt to run a country, at the expense of our brave service members and apparently, the taxpayer.

"The Speaker needs to call us back to Washington now. Congress is a co-equal branch of government and cannot be a bystander as America again tries regime change and another nation building misadventure.

"Republicans in Congress must join us in checking this President and reassuring out constitutional authority."