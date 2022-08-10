US Senate candidate Barnes 'Working for Wisconsin' tour in Milwaukee

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Tuesday, Aug. 9, and a day later, he spoke in Milwaukee's Deer District as part of his "Working for Wisconsin" tour.

Barnes described the tour as a week-long, statewide swing to highlight issues and talk to voters.

He said his campaign is about rebuilding the middle class and giving everyone a fair shot at the American dream.

The Democratic Senate nominee is running against Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in November.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Johnson says Democrats are out-of-touch with the economic reality of hard-working Americans, and he says he wants to put America back onto the path of freedom and prosperity.

Barnes said Johnson is out-of-touch and selfish.

"Ron has fought for businesses all across the state, secured tax breaks that Mandela wants to take away because the lieutenant governor doesn’t know what it takes to build a business, to grow a business and have that business thrive and create jobs across the community," said Ben Voelkle, Johnson advisor.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)

Barnes coasted to a primary election win after his top contenders all bowed out of the race.

In a 10-minute speech on election night, Barnes focused on family and growing up in Milwaukee. He said he doesn’t fit the bill of a normal politician, but said that’s a good thing because changing the people you send to Washington changes Washington.