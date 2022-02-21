US Marshals capture Steven Avila; fugitive arrested in Racine

article

The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force along with agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit took federal fugitive Steven Avila into custody on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Law enforcement determined that Avila, 36, was in Racine. There was a federal warrant for possession with the intent to deliver cocaine out for him – and investigators learned he was at a residence on Blaine Avenue.

Officials say Avila is a convicted felon, a known gang member, and has a lengthy drug history. Agents conducted surveillance on the residence – and confirmed Avila’s presence, along-with ongoing drug activity.

Racine County Metro Drug agents and members of the U.S. Marshall’s conducted a search warrant at the residence and arrested Avila.

During the search, law enforcement located 446.9 grams of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $2,000; cocaine; digital scale; hundreds of baggies with the corners missing (i.e., drug packaging material); two quest cards; two cell phones; and $3,319 in U.S. currency. In Avila’s bedroom, law enforcement located a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a .22 caliber revolver, two tactical 12-gauge shotguns, and numerous rounds of ammunition.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The U.S. Marshall’s transported Avila to a federal holding facility where he was held on the federal warrant.

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit will be referring the following charges to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, as a Repeat Drug Offender

Possession of Cocaine, as a Repeat Drug Offender

Keeper of a Drug Place, as a Repeat Drug Offender

Possession of Firearm by a Felon (Four counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia