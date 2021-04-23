Urban Ecology Center’s mission is to connect people in cities to nature and each other. This morning Brian is celebrating Earth Week with some volunteers who are making sure the area near the center’s Riverside Park branch is clean of debris and ready to enjoy this Spring.

About urban Ecology Center (website)

How did this organization come to be? Well, it began with a community of concerned neighbors who wanted to take back their neighborhood park and make it safe again. Riverside Park, which had been neglected for years, had become crime-ridden, full of litter and invasive plants. Neighbors came together and formulated an idea – could they replace crime and litter with learning? In 1991, they organized park cleanups and started to use the park to teach neighborhood students about nature and science.

In 2004, after years of operating out of a double-wide classroom trailer, the Center opened a new community and education center in Riverside Park. The award-winning facility has themed classrooms designed especially for the school programs. In addition, there is space dedicated to the community for potlucks, meetings, lectures and recreational activities. Call it an Environmental Community Center.