Urban Ecology Center’s mission is to connect people in cities to nature and each other

Brian is celebrating Earth Week with some volunteers who are making sure the area near the center’s Riverside Park branch is clean of debris and ready to enjoy this Spring.

Inspiring generations to build environmental curiosity, understanding and respect is just part of the mission at the Urban Ecology Center

Brian is outside their Riverside Park location near something else they’ve help to build – An Arboretum.

About urban Ecology Center (website)

How did this organization come to be? Well, it began with a community of concerned neighbors who wanted to take back their neighborhood park and make it safe again. Riverside Park, which had been neglected for years, had become crime-ridden, full of litter and invasive plants. Neighbors came together and formulated an idea – could they replace crime and litter with learning? In 1991, they organized park cleanups and started to use the park to teach neighborhood students about nature and science.

Planting a tree is one way you can help celebrate Earth Week, but why is it so important?

Brian is with a Forester learning more about how planting a tree contributes to nature.

In 2004, after years of operating out of a double-wide classroom trailer, the Center opened a new community and education center in Riverside Park. The award-winning facility has themed classrooms designed especially for the school programs. In addition, there is space dedicated to the community for potlucks, meetings, lectures and recreational activities. Call it an Environmental Community Center.

The Urban Ecology Center serves tens of thousands of visitors each year while providing a positive, safe place

Class is in session this morning and Brian is experiencing what their Birding Programs offer guests.

This Spring Garlic Mustard isn’t the only invasive plant that needs to be pulled to promote proper plant growth

Brian is with volunteers at the Urban Ecology Center clearing the grounds for future plants to grow.

The Urban Ecology Center has been delivering their mission of connecting people in cities to nature and each other for nearly three decades

Brian is at their Riverside Park branch learning more about the perks of being a member at the center.