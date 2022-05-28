Unruly Southwest passenger sentenced to prison for punching flight attendant

A woman from Sacramento has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $30,000 for punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant a year ago.

Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, admitted to punching the flight attendant in the face and mouth who had told her to wear a mask, buckle her seatbelt and fold up her meal tray on a flight from Sacramento to San Diego last May.

The flight attendant lost two teeth from the attack.

She had pleaded guilty to interfering with flight crew members and attendants in December. The $30,000 she has been ordered to pay covers fines and restitution.

The altercation was captured in a viral video.

Quinonez was also ordered to take anger management classes and is barred from flying with commercial airlines for at least three years.