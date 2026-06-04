Universities of Wisconsin tuition increase approved by Board of Regents

The Brief The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents officially approved a 2% tuition increase; the fourth consecutive annual increase. Supporters argue the hike is necessary to combat a decade of inflation and cover rising costs for salaries, utilities, and campus maintenance. Critics and opposing regents argue the increase creates an unfair financial burden for low-income students.



Tuition is going up for a fourth year in a row for students attending the Universities of Wisconsin. The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents made that official on Thursday, June 4.

Tuition on the increase

What we know:

Tuition will be going up by 2%. Last year's high was larger at 5%.

Supporters of the increase say it is needed to deal with rising costs – with money going to things like utilities, maintenance, student services as well as salaries and benefits.

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Critics argue the increase is not needed or will hurt students. Others bring up the state's two-year budget already gave the UW Stem $256 million more.

What they're saying:

"I'm sure there are students today out there like that, and I think they'd like to believe somebody is listening to them and understands that if you don't have $200 that's a big deal. I was there, I know what it was like," said Timothy Nixon, UW Regent opposed to the tuition increase.

"We cannot pretend that inflation has not affected us. It's not just this year, it's not just the tariffs, it's ten years," said Karen Walsh, UW Regent who supports the tuition increase.

Breaking down the numbers

RECENT TUITION HIKES

Tuition freeze: started 2013

2023: roughly 5%

2024: 3.75%

2025: 5%

2026: 2% (proposed)

WHAT WILL THAT MEAN FOR MY TUITION?

$210 more at UW-Madison

$184 more at UW-MILWAUKEE

FEES ALSO GOING UP

3.5% increase in segregated feeds (will raise roughly $56m)

In total, with tuition, fees and room and board: total would increase by average 2.5%

WHAT WILL IT MEAN FOR MY TOTAL COSTS (TUITION, FEES, ROOM/BOARD)

UW-MADISON: $600

UW-MILWAUKEE: $527

OTHERS: check screenshot below

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WHY IS IT GOING UP THIS FALL, AGAIN?

Supporters say 2% tuition increase isn’t keeping up with inflation

Supporters say it will help address rising costs

Money would go to things like utilities, maintenance, salaries/benefits and student services

HERE’S HOW MUCH TUITION/FEES WOULD BE THIS UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR

UW-Eau Claire: $10,268

UW-Green Bay: $9,133

UW-La Crosse: $10,563

UW-Madison: $12,416

UW-Milwaukee: $11,153

UW-Oshkosh: $9,180

UW-Parkside: $8,851

UW-Platteville: $9,007

UW-River Falls: $9,448

UW-Stevens Point: $9,692

UW-Stout: $10,289

UW-Superior: $9,477

UW-Whitewater: $8,984