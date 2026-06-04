Universities of Wisconsin tuition increase approved by Board of Regents
MILWAUKEE - Tuition is going up for a fourth year in a row for students attending the Universities of Wisconsin. The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents made that official on Thursday, June 4.
Tuition on the increase
What we know:
Tuition will be going up by 2%. Last year's high was larger at 5%.
Supporters of the increase say it is needed to deal with rising costs – with money going to things like utilities, maintenance, student services as well as salaries and benefits.
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Critics argue the increase is not needed or will hurt students. Others bring up the state's two-year budget already gave the UW Stem $256 million more.
What they're saying:
"I'm sure there are students today out there like that, and I think they'd like to believe somebody is listening to them and understands that if you don't have $200 that's a big deal. I was there, I know what it was like," said Timothy Nixon, UW Regent opposed to the tuition increase.
"We cannot pretend that inflation has not affected us. It's not just this year, it's not just the tariffs, it's ten years," said Karen Walsh, UW Regent who supports the tuition increase.
Breaking down the numbers
RECENT TUITION HIKES
- Tuition freeze: started 2013
- 2023: roughly 5%
- 2024: 3.75%
- 2025: 5%
- 2026: 2% (proposed)
WHAT WILL THAT MEAN FOR MY TUITION?
- $210 more at UW-Madison
- $184 more at UW-MILWAUKEE
FEES ALSO GOING UP
- 3.5% increase in segregated feeds (will raise roughly $56m)
- In total, with tuition, fees and room and board: total would increase by average 2.5%
WHAT WILL IT MEAN FOR MY TOTAL COSTS (TUITION, FEES, ROOM/BOARD)
- UW-MADISON: $600
- UW-MILWAUKEE: $527
- OTHERS: check screenshot below
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WHY IS IT GOING UP THIS FALL, AGAIN?
- Supporters say 2% tuition increase isn’t keeping up with inflation
- Supporters say it will help address rising costs
- Money would go to things like utilities, maintenance, salaries/benefits and student services
HERE’S HOW MUCH TUITION/FEES WOULD BE THIS UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR
- UW-Eau Claire: $10,268
- UW-Green Bay: $9,133
- UW-La Crosse: $10,563
- UW-Madison: $12,416
- UW-Milwaukee: $11,153
- UW-Oshkosh: $9,180
- UW-Parkside: $8,851
- UW-Platteville: $9,007
- UW-River Falls: $9,448
- UW-Stevens Point: $9,692
- UW-Stout: $10,289
- UW-Superior: $9,477
- UW-Whitewater: $8,984
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