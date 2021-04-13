Expand / Collapse search

UnitedHealthcare sets up cellphone charging stations for homeless

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - UnitedHealthcare is behind the creation of two new public cellphone charging stations accessible to homeless and housing insecure individuals amid the pandemic. 

The two charging stations are located at the following Milwaukee locations:

  • Outreach Community Health Center, 711 W. Capitol Drive
  • Summerfield United Methodist Church, 728 E. Juneau Avenue

A news release says two Wisconsin UnitedHealthcare workers came up with the idea after talking with some of the health plan’s homeless members who have always struggled with keeping their cellphones charged.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

UnitedHealthcare partnered with goCharge, a Chicago-based manufacturer of remote cellphone charging stations, to implement charging stations in Milwaukee as well as the Fox Valley.

US investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles
slideshow

US investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles

The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles.

How can we keep our mental health in check during COVID-19 pandemic?
slideshow

How can we keep our mental health in check during COVID-19 pandemic?

Gloria Jacobson, the dean of Cardinal Stritch University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details. 

WisDOT: Big bumps on Zoo Interchange ramp to be smoothed out soon

Two significant bumps have been&nbsp;catching drivers a little off guard on a ramp in Milwaukee's Zoo Interchange. But there is a promise of a smoother ride.