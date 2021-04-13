UnitedHealthcare sets up cellphone charging stations for homeless

UnitedHealthcare is behind the creation of two new public cellphone charging stations accessible to homeless and housing insecure individuals amid the pandemic.

The two charging stations are located at the following Milwaukee locations:

Outreach Community Health Center, 711 W. Capitol Drive

Summerfield United Methodist Church, 728 E. Juneau Avenue

A news release says two Wisconsin UnitedHealthcare workers came up with the idea after talking with some of the health plan’s homeless members who have always struggled with keeping their cellphones charged.

UnitedHealthcare partnered with goCharge, a Chicago-based manufacturer of remote cellphone charging stations, to implement charging stations in Milwaukee as well as the Fox Valley.