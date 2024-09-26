United for Waukesha Resiliency Center operations extended thru mid-2026

article

The Brief The United for Waukesha Resiliency Center (UWRC) will continue its operations through mid-2026. The center was initially expected to shut down at the end of 2024. The nonprofit is also expanding its services.



Officials with the United for Waukesha Resiliency Center (UWRC) announced an 18-month extension of its operations. They will not continue through mid-2026.

A news release says the UWRC was established in the wake of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy. It offers no-cost mental health support to victims, survivors, families, and the broader community.

UWRC was initially set to shut down at the end of 2024. But the nonprofit will continue its work with an expanded menu of programs.

Expanded services

In response to feedback and the changing needs of Waukesha, a news release says UWRC will continue focus on individual therapy and signature programs such as service navigation, music/art therapy, and trauma informed yoga, while also introducing regularly scheduled experiential groups such as:

Equine Therapy and Mindfulness

First Responder Focused Groups

Improv for Mental Health Flexibility

Healing Ink Event

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Officials say these programs, like all existing services, will be provided at no cost to participants, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of healing and recovery.