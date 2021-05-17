Expand / Collapse search

United: Milwaukee-DC nonstop flights begin July 1

MILWAUKEE - United Airlines has announced it will add daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) beginning July 1, 2021.

The new flights will operate seven days per week, departing Milwaukee at 6:55 a.m. and arriving in Washington Dulles at 9:50 a.m. The return flights depart Washington at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 6:40 p.m. The new service follows United’s recent announcement of new nonstop weekend flights from Milwaukee to popular coastal and beach destinations.

"These new flights to Washington Dulles give Milwaukee travelers better access to Washington, DC and eastern Virginia as well as dozens of new domestic and international flight connections from United’s Dulles hub," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "It’s been many years since Dulles was served nonstop from MKE, and it’s great that United is continuing to expand from our hometown airport."

Tickets for all flights are now available for purchase on united.com and the United mobile app. 

