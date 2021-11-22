'United for Waukesha' fund supports families impacted by parade tragedy

article

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have joined together to create the "United for Waukesha Community Fund," a news release announced on Monday, Nov. 22. The fund will support the needs of the families impacted from the tragic incident at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Shelli Marquardt, President of the Waukesha County Community Foundation, issued the following statement:

"At Sunday’s Christmas celebration our community experienced a tragedy. We are saddened by what occurred. But we know that our neighbors and friends are always willing and ready to offer support any way they can. And we are grateful."

Amy Lindner, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, issued this statement:

"This is one of Waukesha’s biggest and most cherished annual events. I attended this parade many times as a child, and I know how special it is to our community. All of us at United Way are heartbroken at what

occurred, and we offer our support to the Waukesha community."

Anyone who wishes to show their support can do so by visiting the donation page.