United flight diverted to Madison, Wisconsin due to unruly passenger

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The Brief A United Airlines flight heading from Chicago to Minneapolis had to divert to Madison, Wisconsin on Friday night due to an unruly passenger. The plane landed at Dane County Regional Airport and the passenger was taken off the plane and arrested by Dane County Sheriff's deputies. Passengers later resumed their flight to Minneapolis.



A United Airlines flight traveling from Chicago to Minneapolis had to divert to Madison, Wisconsin due to an unruly passenger.

Flight diverted

What we know:

According to United flight records, United Airlines Flight 2005 took off from O’Hare on Friday, May 29, 7:57 p.m., but diverted to Dane County Regional Airport and landed at 9:16 p.m.

An official with Dane County Regional says the flight was heading to Minneapolis but was diverted due to an unruly passenger. Law enforcement on the flight restrained and handcuffed the passenger quickly, with no injuries to other passengers.

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The plane landed safely and Dane County Sheriff's deputies met the flight when it landed, removed the passenger, and placed them under arrest.

The passenger remains in custody and there is no danger to the public. Airport operations are continuing and remaining flights will continue to arrive at the airport.

The flight resumed early Saturday morning, with the plane taking off at 1:25 a.m. and landing in Minneapolis at 2:18 a.m.

What they're saying:

Federal authorities will now take over the investigation. The FBI said in a statement:

"On May 29, 2026, the FBI was notified that a commercial flight traveling from Chicago to Minneapolis was being diverted to Dane County Regional Airport. FBI Milwaukee's Madison Resident Agency and local law enforcement partners responded immediately. A subject was detained by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and afterwards passengers resumed their flight."