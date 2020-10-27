United extends Florida point-to-point schedule through April 5, 2021
MILWAUKEE - United Airlines is extending its point-to-point service between Florida and Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York City/LaGuardia, and Pittsburgh to now operate until April 2021
“Extending our Florida point-to-point schedule reflects our proactive and demand-driven approach to offer more opportunities for customers to get to popular warm-weather destinations,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling. “The extended schedules have been designed with customers in mind and are aligned with holiday and spring break periods in Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York and Pittsburgh.”
- Starting Nov. 6 and 7, United will operate nonstop service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa on peak days. Tickets are available for purchase on united.com.
- Beginning Dec. 17, United plans to increase service to up to 29 daily nonstop flights with the addition of service from Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio to Fort Myers, Milwaukee to Tampa and New York/LaGuardia to West Palm Beach. Tickets are available for purchase on united.com.
- EXTENDING: In January through April, United’s extended schedule will be available for purchase on united.com beginning tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 24 for service beginning Jan. 5, 2021. (extended schedule details below)
From Boston, MA (BOS):
Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 5, 2021
- Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) , operate in A320 and 737-900 equipment
- Fort Myers, FL (RSW), operate in A320 and 737-800 equipment
- Orlando, FL (MCO), operate in A320 equipment
- Tampa, FL (TPA), operate in 737-800 equipment
From New York/LGA:
Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 5, 2021
- Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) , operate in A320 equipment
- Fort Myers, FL (RSW), operate in A320 and 737-800 equipment
- Orlando, FL (MCO), operate in A320 and 737-800 equipment
- Tampa, FL (TPA), operate in A320 equipment
- West Palm Beach, FL (PBI), operate in A319 equipment
From Cleveland, OH (CLE):
Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 5, 2021
- Tampa, FL (TPA), will be operated by Republic ERJ-175
- Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL), Fort Myers, FL (RSW) and Orlando, FL (MCO) service is already selling and available to book
From Milwaukee, WI (MKE):
Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 12, 2021
- Tampa, FL (TPA), will be operated by Skywest ERJ-175
- Fort Myers, FL (RSW), will be operated by Skywest ERJ-175
From Columbus, OH (CMH):
Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 12, 2021
- Fort Myers, FL (RSW), will be operated by Republic ERJ-175
From Indianapolis, IN (IND):
Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 5, 2021
- Fort Myers, FL (RSW), will be operated by Republic ERJ-175
From Pittsburgh, PA (PIT):
Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 5, 2021
- Fort Myers, FL (RSW), will be operated by Republic ERJ-175