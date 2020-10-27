United extends Florida point-to-point schedule through April 5, 2021

United Airlines is extending its point-to-point service between Florida and Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York City/LaGuardia, and Pittsburgh to now operate until April 2021

“Extending our Florida point-to-point schedule reflects our proactive and demand-driven approach to offer more opportunities for customers to get to popular warm-weather destinations,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling. “The extended schedules have been designed with customers in mind and are aligned with holiday and spring break periods in Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York and Pittsburgh.”

Starting Nov. 6 and 7 , United will operate nonstop service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa on peak days. Tickets are available for purchase on united.com.

Beginning Dec. 17 , United plans to increase service to up to 29 daily nonstop flights with the addition of service from Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio to Fort Myers, Milwaukee to Tampa and New York/LaGuardia to West Palm Beach. Tickets are available for purchase on united.com.

In January through April, United's extended schedule will be available for purchase on united.com beginning tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 24 for service beginning Jan. 5, 2021.

From Boston, MA (BOS):

Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 5, 2021

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) , operate in A320 and 737-900 equipment

Fort Myers, FL (RSW), operate in A320 and 737-800 equipment

Orlando, FL (MCO), operate in A320 equipment

Tampa, FL (TPA), operate in 737-800 equipment

From New York/LGA:

Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 5, 2021

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) , operate in A320 equipment

Fort Myers, FL (RSW), operate in A320 and 737-800 equipment

Orlando, FL (MCO), operate in A320 and 737-800 equipment

Tampa, FL (TPA), operate in A320 equipment

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI), operate in A319 equipment

From Cleveland, OH (CLE):

Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 5, 2021

Tampa, FL (TPA), will be operated by Republic ERJ-175

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL), Fort Myers, FL (RSW) and Orlando, FL (MCO) service is already selling and available to book

From Milwaukee, WI (MKE):

Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 12, 2021

Tampa, FL (TPA), will be operated by Skywest ERJ-175

Fort Myers, FL (RSW), will be operated by Skywest ERJ-175

From Columbus, OH (CMH):

Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 12, 2021

Fort Myers, FL (RSW), will be operated by Republic ERJ-175

From Indianapolis, IN (IND):

Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 5, 2021

Fort Myers, FL (RSW), will be operated by Republic ERJ-175

From Pittsburgh, PA (PIT):

Effective January 5, 2021 thru April 5, 2021