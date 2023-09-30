Union Pacific train Sussex 'decoupling'

A Union Pacific train "decoupled" in Sussex Saturday morning, Sept. 30.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the tracks near State Road 164 and Indian Grass Lane.

Railroad officials said the issue was resolved by about noon.

Video was shared with FOX6 by Chris Stromberg. It shows part of the train broke apart from the main section.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Union Pacific apologized "for the inconvenience and disruption to motorists as it was stopped for repair."

The cause is under investigation.