Students donate to K-9 unit of fallen Racine police officers

Union Grove High School's National Honor Society presented a check for $15,000 to the K-9 unit of two fallen Racine police officers Thursday, April 29.

The students raised the funds in honor of Officer Hetland and Officer Diener who were both killed in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Check presented to the Racine K-9 unit

Both officers were parents of Union Grove students, so this fundraiser was important and heartfelt for the NHS members, a release said.