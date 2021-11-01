Expand / Collapse search

Union Grove mobile home fire; Arson Task Force investigating

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:56AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Union Grove mobile home fire;

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Offices on Sunday, Oct. 31 responded to the area of 11th Avenue and West Street in the Village of Union Grove for a mobile home that was on fire. 

Upon arrival, deputies observed the mobile home to be fully engulfed with flames. All occupants of the residence and adjacent mobile homes were moved to safety.

The fire was extinguished by Union Grove Fire Department. No injuries were reported from the occupants.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine County Arson Task Force was called to investigate the fire. The scene is currently being treated as a crime scene pending further investigation.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury selection starts Monday
article

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury selection starts Monday

Jury selection in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday, Nov. 1, bringing national attention to Kenosha.

Milwaukee police: Boy shot, injured near 2nd and Nash
article

Milwaukee police: Boy shot, injured near 2nd and Nash

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 2nd and Nash on Sunday night, Oct. 31.

Milwaukee fatal crash: 1 dead, 2 injured

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near 55th and Fond du Lac around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.