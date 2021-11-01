Union Grove mobile home fire; Arson Task Force investigating

article

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Offices on Sunday, Oct. 31 responded to the area of 11th Avenue and West Street in the Village of Union Grove for a mobile home that was on fire.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the mobile home to be fully engulfed with flames. All occupants of the residence and adjacent mobile homes were moved to safety.

The fire was extinguished by Union Grove Fire Department. No injuries were reported from the occupants.

Racine County Arson Task Force was called to investigate the fire. The scene is currently being treated as a crime scene pending further investigation.