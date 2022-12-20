Union Grove man accused; reckless and drunk driving, threatening deputy

article

A 34-year-old Union Grove man faces multiple charges following what authorities called a reckless driving incident on Monday evening, Dec. 19. The accused is Joshua Karasti.

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, an off-duty sheriff's sergeant was driving on West Street in Union Grove around 8:30 p.m. Monday when he spotted a gray pickup truck driving recklessly. The truck was squealing its tires, drove through four stop signs at a high rate of speed, and nearly drove the sergeant off the road, officials say.

The sergeant obtained the truck's license plate, notified dispatch, and followed the truck to the Cathedral Square Apartments – where the operator of the truck, Karasti, fled into an apartment.

Officials say when sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, the sergeant directed them to Karasti’s apartment, and the deputies were allowed inside. Once inside, Karasti’s father tried to persuade Karasti to come out of a bedroom. Ultimately, Karasti refused to obey the deputies’ lawful commands, and he was taken into custody at Taser point, officials say.

The news release says Karasti had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person and slurred speech. The sergeant confirmed Karasti was the operator of the truck. The deputies observed fresh damage to the passenger side of Karasti’s truck, and they located a bottle of alcohol within the truck.

A check of Karasti’s prior record showed he was on parole for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle as a Repeater, Hit-and-Run Involving Death as a Habitual Offender, and Operating While under the Influence 3rd Offense. Karasti also had an active warrant for his arrest through Probation and Parole.

Deputies transported Karasti to the hospital where he refused to conduct the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and he refused to consent to a blood draw. The deputies drafted a search warrant for a blood draw, and it was signed by a judge.

While waiting for the warrant to be signed, officials say Karasti shouted multiple racist and homophobic slurs towards medical staff and the deputies. Karasti threatened one deputy that he was going to take the deputy’s firearm and use it against the deputy. Karasti stated the deputies would have to "suit up" and "gear up" to get him to cooperate with a blood draw. Officials say based upon Karasti’s lack of cooperation and threats, the deputies placed Karasti in the WRAP restraint system.

The deputies obtained a sample of Karasti’s blood and took him to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on a $10,500 bail for the following offenses:

Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense

Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement on this matter:

"Sheriff’s deputies are committed to keeping our community safe through the honest enforcement of the law, and they have the tools and training to handle all types of suspects and situations. I applaud the professionalism and restraint shown by the deputies handling this dangerous criminal."

Karasti was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Racine County court on Tuesday, Dec. 20.