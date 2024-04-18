Union Grove complaints of 'suspicious circumstances' investigated

article

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating two complaints of suspicious circumstances that occurred in the Village of Union Grove.

A news release says witnesses reported around 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12, and around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, a middle-aged man, white, in a white or light silver sedan was seen watching children and/or asking children if they needed a ride.

Investigators shared the photo of the suspect vehicle (above). However, they do not know if the incidents are related.

If anyone has any information or video surveillance that would assist in this investigation, you are urged to contact the Racine County Sheriff's Office at 262-636-3312.