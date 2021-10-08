Union Grove catalytic converter thefts, incidents possibly related

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate catalytic converter theft incidents in the Union Grove area.

Evidence suggests the September incidents, in which a total of eight catalytic converters were stolen, may be related.

On Sept. 22, the sheriff's office received a report that four catalytic converters had been stolen on Durand Avenue near Haag Drive – just west of Union Grove.

There was no surveillance footage of that incident, but the sheriff's office said evidence suggests it was related to another incident reported less than a week later.

Roughly one mile from the previously reported theft, four more catalytic converters were stolen from the area of 11th and York in Union Grove.

The sheriff's office said a complainant reported the thefts on Monday, Sept. 27. However, surveillance showed a suspect vehicle in the area around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

In that footage, the sheriff's office said, the suspect vehicle left after about 25 minutes. The "shadow of a person" moving around the car was seen. The car appears to be a white Toyota Camry that may be missing part of its front bumper.

Anyone with information related to one or both of incidents is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 262-636-3312; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 app.

