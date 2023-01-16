Union Grove 'armed subject' near Great Lakes Dragaway

article

Kenosha County sheriff's officials reported an "armed subject" near the Great Lakes Dragaway near County Highway D and 180th Avenue in Union Grove Monday evening, Jan. 16.

Kenosha deputies are assisting Racine deputies, and "the area is not safe," according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department as of about 5 p.m. Monday.

They asked that people please avoid the area and take alternate routes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As of 5 p.m., the sheriff's department said the individual was "contained but not yet in custody."

At 5:40 p.m., sheriff's officials said, "The area is secure but remains an active scene."



