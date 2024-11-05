Wisconsin undecided voters; weighing options on Election Day

The Brief Some of the biggest wildcards in the election process are undecided voters. Last month, FOX6 invited a panel of five undecided voters to talk about where they stood. On Tuesday, we caught up with four of them. It's a decision that could impact the nation, but it's one some Wisconsinites are still struggling with.



It’s a showdown between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris speak at Milwaukee rallies on Friday, Nov. 1.

"There’s still so many things that I worry about," said previously undecided voter CeCe Harris. "I really am still in the middle [...] even on Election Day."

Harris said issues that matter to her are crime, the economy and immigration.

She said she sees weaknesses between both candidates, but she said she sees a more united front under the Vice President.

"Are we spewing hate in this country or are we going to spew unity? I think we need to be more unified," she said.

Previously undecided voter Robert Davis said he ultimately went with Trump.

"It seemed one candidate did more lying than the other, so I voted for the one that lied less," Davis said. "It was more like, ‘I’m not voting for you, I got to vote for somebody, okay, I got to vote for Trump.’"

Another panelist, Ed Shanley, said he weighed his pros and cons.

"I’m really just disappointed that this all America could produce," Shanley said. "In this situation, I’m voting for the candidate that I believe will do the least amount of damage to this country."