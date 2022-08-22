Ulta Beauty theft; 2 women sought by Menomonee Falls police

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a pair of women suspected of stealing more than $800 in merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway.

Officials say just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the two female suspects entered the store – and stole $824 in merchandise. Police say they fled in a dark-colored larger SUV with an unknown Wisconsin license plate.

You are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 if you can assist in identifying these individuals.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.